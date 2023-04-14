SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats hosted Midland Legacy Friday evening looking to keep their playoff chances alive.

After jumping up to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Lady Cats didn’t stop there. Makenna McMillan stole home plate in the third while the catcher was going after Ana Garcia.

Veronica Castro would hit a ground ball, rolling past third, Addison Dickerson made the sprint home, but another Lady Cat ran in to jump up 5-0.

Central finished the night with a big 12-2 win over the Lady Rebels and keep their chances at a playoff run alive.