SAN ANGELO, TX. — The final week of the 2023 Texas high school softball regular season kicked off Tuesday night for the Lady Cats who fell to Odessa Permian 9-1.

The Lady Cats trailed 3-0 in the third before McKenna McMillian would double home Addison Dickerson to get Central on the board in this one. Permian would score six in the seventh inning to pull away from the Lady Cats.

Central falls to 4-5 in District 2-6A, 17-10-1 overall, and wraps up the regular season Friday at home against Frenship.