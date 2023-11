SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Lady Cat basketball team returned home for the first time since November 7th as they hosted Fredricksburg Tuesday night falling 65-42.

In a game that was close for almost the first two quarters, the Billies would go on a 25-9 run in the final 2:50 of the first half, until the end of the third quarter to hand the Lady Cats their fourth loss of the season.

Central is back in action Thursday at the Battle of the Bay in Calallen when they face off against Davenport.