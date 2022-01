SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central boys and girls basketball teams got back in the win column Friday night as they swept Abilene in District 2-6A play.

The girls dominated the Lady Eagles 50-27 led by Jewels Perez who had 16 points, and the Cats came from behind to beat Abilene 69-59 in overtime. Raven Ortiz and Dre Young both had 14 points for Central.

Central moves to 3-1 in district play, while the Lady Cats moved back to .500 at 2-2.

Both teams play Frenship on Tuesday at home.