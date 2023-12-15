SAN ANGELO, TX. — In their final home game of the 2023 calendar year, the Central Lady Cats topped the Irion County Lady Hornets Friday night 59-33 in non-district action.

After a close first quarter, that saw Central on top 16-11, the Lady Cats would take over the game causing turnovers and finishing on fast break opportunities.

Nevaeh Hearne led the Lady Cats with 14 points tonight, while Anastazja Wierzowiecki added 13 points for Central.

For Irion County, Berkley Callaway led the Lady Hornets with 11 points, and Acelyn Fowler added 10.

With the victory, the Lady Cats improved to 9-7, while the Lady Hornets fell to 9-6 on the season.

Central is back in action next Tuesday when they travel to Seminole, while Irion County is back in action December 28th for the Irion County Tournament.