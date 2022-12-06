SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats looking for a win at home against Abilene Wylie.

A low cross-court pass from Alyssa Barron to Nevaeh Hearne, look at her sink that three-pointer.

A lot of action going on here, Alexis Long tries to get up but it’s no good. Ana Wierzowiecki is there to finish the shot.

Lady Bulldogs are able to capitalize off wide open lanes stacking on more points over the Lady Cats.

Sydney Moore driving it in fast, Hearne is wide open again, the shot is hot, and another three for the Lady Cats.

Central drops in this one 51-43 as the Lady Bulldogs come out on top in this one on the hardwood.