SAN ANGELO — Central pulled away late in the fourth quarter to move past El Paso Montwood 25-21 in a Class 6A bi-district round matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.
The victory advances the Lady Cats (18-6) to the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 1998.
Deandre Allen scored a game-high 13 points for Central, while Jewels Perez added five points.
The Lady Cats will face North Crowley in the next round, time, date, and location still to be determined.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats advance to area round for first time since 1998
SAN ANGELO — Central pulled away late in the fourth quarter to move past El Paso Montwood 25-21 in a Class 6A bi-district round matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.