HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats advance to area round for first time since 1998

SAN ANGELO — Central pulled away late in the fourth quarter to move past El Paso Montwood 25-21 in a Class 6A bi-district round matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.

The victory advances the Lady Cats (18-6) to the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

Deandre Allen scored a game-high 13 points for Central, while Jewels Perez added five points.

The Lady Cats will face North Crowley in the next round, time, date, and location still to be determined.

