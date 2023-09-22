SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to a dominant second half, the Junction Eagles were able to pull away from the Grape Creek Eagles 55-20.

Junction jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before things tightened up as the Eagles would only have a 21-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, Junction would outscore Grape Creek 34-6 en route to the victory.

Junction moves to 4-1 on the season and travels to Roscoe next Friday night.

Grape Creek falls to 0-5 on the season and is off next week before they host Wall on October 6th for their District 2-3A Divison II opener.