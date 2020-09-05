HIGHLIGHTS: Junction finds win column against TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Junction Eagles picked up their first win of the season after defeating TLCA 40-13 Friday night at Lake View Stadium.

Junction improves to 1-1 on the year and will face Iraan (0-1) on Sept. 11 at Brave Stadium at 7:30 p.m.. On the other hand, TLCA falls to 0-2 with the loss and are set to battle Grape Creek (0-2) next week at Lake View Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

