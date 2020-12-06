HIGHLIGHTS: Jones drops 28 points in win over Forsan

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– Christoval Girls Basketball hosted Forsan Saturday morning and the Lady Cougars won 44-33.

Graci Jones led the team in points with 28, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars improve to 4-3 with the win.

Christoval will host Sterling City at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes care of Fort Stockton

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View defeated Fort Stockton 52-46 Friday night at Ben Norton Gym.The Chiefs will travel to B…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ends in state quarterfinals

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ended in the Class 2A Div. II Region 4 State Quarterfinal t…

• No. 1 Sterling City faces No. 2 Borden County for second time

STERLING CITY — No. 1 Sterling City is two wins away from the program’s first state championship. Standing in the way…

• PREVIEW: No. 7 Christoval battles No. 9 Falls City in state quarterfinals

At the start of the season, Christoval and Falls City emerged as favorites in 2A Division II Region IV. Once the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Paint Rock outlasts Bronte in overtime

BRONTE — Pato Ponce scored 18 points and Paint Rock defeated Bronte 33-31 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday. Check…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest starts hot, rolls past Blackwell

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest led from start-to-finish and defeated Blackwell 60-41 Tuesday night at Veribest High S…