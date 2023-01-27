SAN ANGELO, TX. — Both the Irion County boys and girls teams picked up District 11-1A road wins Friday night, as both remain in first place in their respective districts.

In the opener, the Lady Hornets remained in a tie for first place with Veribest thanks to their 25-17 victory over the Lady Steers. Irion County held on late thanks to some key free throws late in the game.

In the nightcap, Irion County’s Trevin Coffell started the game off with a bang, with a two-handed slam. The Hornets would use that momentum from that dunk in a 55-28 victory over Robert Lee. The fourth-ranked Hornets stay undefeated in District 11-1A play at 4-0.

Both Hornet teams are back in action next Tuesday at home against Garden City, while Robert Lee boys and girls are back in action next Tuesday as well, at home against Bronte.