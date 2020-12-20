HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County stumbles late, falls to Highland

MERTZON, Texas — Irion County and Highland went toe-to-toe Saturday afternoon, but it was the Highland Lady Hornets who emerged victorious 60-56 behind sophomore guard Taylor Allen’s game-high 29 points.

Sophomore guard Audrey Tillman and junior guard Kaegen James led Irion County with a team-high 14 points.

Irion County will return to action on Dec. 28 on the road against Ozona. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

