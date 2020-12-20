MERTZON — Trevin Coffell scored a game-high 22 points, while Bo Morrow and Jordan Harrison added 16 points each, and Irion County cruised past Highland 64-34 at Irion County High School on Saturday.
The Hornets will face Ozona at 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 28th in Ozona.
HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County starts hot, cruises past Highland
