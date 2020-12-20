HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County starts hot, cruises past Highland

SAN ANGELO -- Fresh off its first state title, Sterling City was well represented in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state honors.

Senior linebacker and tight-end Chance Ferguson was named the 1A Division I MVP, racking up 168 total tackles and 91 solo tackles on defense, while adding 20 catches for 479 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. Teammate Cross Knittel earned Offensive MVP. The senior running back gained 2,033 rushing yards, averaged over 14 yards per carry, and scored 40 total touchdowns.

Head coach Trey Sisco and the Eagles' coaching staff were recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior quarterback Hudson Cox, senior receiver Damian Calderion, and senior linebacker Jarett Justis were named 1st team all-state, while junior kicker Raul Sanchez was named to the 2nd team. Junior tight-center Will Sisco, sophomore utility player Kas Johnson, and sophomore special teams player Tristian Himes earned honorable mention.

Sterling City boasted a perfect 15-0 record, eight wins over teams ranked inside the top 10, and won eight games in mercy-rule fashion. Overall the Eagles had nine players recognized.