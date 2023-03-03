SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets advanced to the Regional Semi-Finals in the playoffs after their 64-38 win over Buena Vista in the Regional Quarterfinals. The Hornets met up with Benjamin, Friday afternoon over in Snyder.

Irion County struggled offensively in the first quarter but closed that gap in the second quarter trailing by two possessions going into halftime.

Trevin Coffell and Bo Morrow led the Hornets in double-digits, but could not hold onto that Benjamin offense.

The Hornets’ season comes to an end as they fall to Benjamin 67-52 in the Regional Semi-Finals. Congratulations to Irion County on a fantastic basketball season and playoff run!