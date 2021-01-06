HIGHLIGHTS: Hot shooting propels Ballinger over Brady

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger shot red-hot out of the gate to beat Brady 80-41 Tuesday night in a District 6-3A bout.



Ballinger (14-0, 3-0) will host TLCA (14-0, 3-0) on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

