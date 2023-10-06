SAN ANGELO, TX. — Irion County wrapped up non-district play with a thumping victory over Grandfalls-Royalty, 70-0 to move to 4-2 on the season.

The Hornets opened the game with a bang, as Parker Posey would take the opening kick-off back for a touchdown to make it 8-0 Irion County.

It was truly a victory on all three phases of the ball Friday night for the Hornets, as the defense did their job as well, including Posey forcing a fumble, recovered by Wyatt Morris for the touchdown.

The offense, was also impressive in the win Friday night, Wyatt Morris with a big night on the ground for the Hornets as well.

Irion County begins District 13-1A play next Friday when they travel to Eden.