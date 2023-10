SAN ANGELO, TX — The Wall Hawks got back into the win column Friday night, knocking off Grape Creek to open District 2-3A play 67-0.

The Hawks would jump out to a 20-0 lead after the opening quarter and not look back from there as Wall began their district title defense with quite the showing Friday night.

Next week, Wall travels to Ballinger, while Grape Creek makes the trip to TLCA San Angelo.