HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks hold off Holliday in series opener

Locker Room
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE — Austin Williams struck out nine and Wall opened its 3A Area Round series against Holliday with a 2-1 victory at Hardin Simmons University on Friday.

Kannon Brooks scored the Hawks two runs with a double in the bottom of the third.

The two teams face off in game two at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardin Simmons, game three is 30 minutes later if necessary.

