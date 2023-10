SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Wall Hawks moved to 3-0 in District 2-3A play Friday night, thanks to a blowout victory over TLCA San Angelo 69-12.

The Hawks offense continued its dominance since the start of district play began, as did the defense, which has only given up 19 points in its three games.

With the victory, Wall moves to 6-2 overall, and 3-0 in District 2-3A Division II play, setting up a match-up for the second straight year with Early next week for the district title.