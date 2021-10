SAN ANGELO, TX. — It took a little longer than most games on Friday night, but Grape Creek would top Sonora 7-6 in a thriller for a three-way tie in District 2-3A Division II.

The Eagles would take the lead in the fourth quarter before stopping Senora on the two-point conversion late in the fourth to secure the win.

Grape Creek hosts Ingram Moore next week, while Senora travels to Ballinger.