HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek overcomes turnovers, snags first win over TLCA in two years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles defeated TLCA 42-12 Friday night at Lake View Stadium for their first win over TLCA since 2017. The win is also the team’s first of the 2020 season.

Grape Creek (1-2) will host Coleman on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. while TLCA (0-3) travels to Reagan County next Friday. Kickoff from James H. Bird Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

