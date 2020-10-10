HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek fights off TLCA in four sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Grape Creek hosted TLCA in key District 6-3A match on Saturday. It was the second meeting between the Lady Eagles this season, and Grape Creek won in four sets (25-22, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20).

Grape Creek (9-11, 3-2) will be on the road at Clyde on Tuesday, October 13th. TLCA (4-9, 1-5) will host Jim Ned on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Catch up on all the latest high school football with KLST’s Ryan Reynolds on Locker Room Rewind. LIVE at 2:00!

• Inside the Game week 7: Let district play begin

SAN ANGELO, Texas–Week seven of high school football in the Concho Valley is in the books. 15 teams kicked off…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Wall defeats TLCA in District opener

SAN ANGELO, Texas–TLCA hosted No. 8 Wall to kick off district play. The Hawks beat the Eagles, 72-0. Wall (4-2,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Christoval wins district opener over Rocksprings

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–No. 8 Christoval hosted Rocksprings to kick off district play. The Cougars beat the Angoras…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Hereford in final non-district game

HEREFORD, Texas–Lake View was on the road at Hereford to wrap up their non-district schedule. Hereford beat Lake View…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek shut out in district opener

GRAPE CREEK – The Grape Creek Eagles drop their district opener to Bangs, 62-0. The Eagles fall to 0-1 in District 2-3A…