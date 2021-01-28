HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship handles Central, holds on to 1st in 2-6A

MERTZON -- Sophomore forward Bo Morrow made consecutive clutch throws with under 25 seconds to play and No. 22 Irion County squeaked past Water Valley 37-35 in a District 11-1A contest on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison scored a game-high 14 points for the Hornets (14-4, 6-0 in district) while sophomore forward Trevin Coffell added 13 points.

Junior forward Conner Glass scored a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats (9-6, 5-1).

Both teams continue district play on Friday. Irion County goes on the road to face Bronte, while Water Valley host Sterling City.