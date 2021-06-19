VERIBEST, TEXAS— A new summer basketball league for smaller schools was started in June. Veribest hosted around 8 different schools from across West Texas.
The league began playing at the beginning of June for a chance to make it into the six-team single-elimination championship bracket for the boys and a seven-team single-elimination championship bracket for the girls.
In the boy’s championship bracket were the Miles Bulldogs and the Bronte Longhorns. The Bulldogs pulled off the win to be named the first Boys team to win in the Veribest Summer League 45-35.
In the girl’s championship game it was Eldorado Lady Eagles and Nueces Canyon Panthers. The Lady Eagles became the first to win on the girl’s side with a score of 47-29.
View the Highlights above.
HIGHLIGHTS: First champions come out of Veribest Summer League
VERIBEST, TEXAS— A new summer basketball league for smaller schools was started in June. Veribest hosted around 8 different schools from across West Texas.