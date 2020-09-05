HIGHLIGHTS: Falcons start 1-0, beat Zephyr at home

VERIBEST, Texas–The Veribest Falcons opened up their 2020 season with a 42-32 win over the Zephyr Bulldogs.

The Falcons had to cancel their week one game against Brookesmith. The UIL determined they couldn’t meet the requirements for enough acclimation days after suspending practice due to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

Veribest will travel to Robert Lee (0-1) on Friday, September 11th. Kick off will be at 7:30 p.m.

