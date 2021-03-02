HIGHLIGHTS: Eula takes down Irion County in thriller

ABILENE, Texas — No. 4 Veribest fell to No. 13 Westbrook 51-45 in the Class 1A Region II Semifinals Monday evening at Abilene Wylie High School.

It was an uphill battle for the Lady Falcons who trailed by six at the half.

Veribest cut the deficit to just one point in the third quarter behind a game-high 19 points from sophomore guard Callie Briley, but the Lady Wildcats held on to their lead for the win.

Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless helped Veribest with nine points while freshman guards Emily Ward and Tylie Murphy each added five points.

Junior guard Reagan Hale led Westbrook with 12 points.

The District 12-1A champions finish the season with a 24-2 overall record.