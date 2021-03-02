HIGHLIGHTS: Eula takes down Irion County in thriller

WINTERS — Eula survived multiple last chance opportunities by Irion County for a 47-46 victory in a thrilling Class 1A Region II regional semifinal matchup on Tuesday.

The Pirates and Hornets traded the lead three times in the final minute. Eula will face Westbrook in the regional final.

