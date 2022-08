SAN ANGELO, Texas — In our KLST Game of the Week, 18th ranked Eldorado in Class 2A Division II topped 17th ranked Christoval in Class 2A Division I in a defensive slugfest 7-0.

The lone score of the game was through the air as Jason Covarrubiaz found Nino Tambunga in the end zone for a touchdown.

Eldorado hosts Winters next week, while Christoval goes on the road to face Grape Creek.