HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado pulls away late, advances to area round

STERLING CITY, Texas — Ballinger trailed by one at the half, but took control in the final two quarters to escape Crane 39-32 in the Class 3A Region I Bi-district Round Friday evening.

The Bearcats rallied together in the second half and opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run to give Ballinger a lead. Senior forward Jonathan Delgado scored a game-high 15 points for the Bearcats while senior guard Kenjrik Manley added eight points.

Ballinger will play the winner of Peaster and Bowie in the area round.