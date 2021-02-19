HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado pulls away late, advances to area round

SAN ANGELO — Eldorado pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat Coleman 48-35 in a Class 2A bi-district round matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.

Korbin Covarrubiaz scored a game-high 14 points for the Eagles (9-13) while Damian Romo added nine points.

Eldorado will face Sundown in the area round, time, date, and location, to be determined.

