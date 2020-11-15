HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado outlasts Iola, soars to area round

LLANO, Texas — Eldorado fought through adversity to beat Iola 51-44 in the Class 2A Div. II Region 4 Bi-district Round Saturday afternoon at Llano Stadium.

Junior running back James Kimble scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 28-8 advantage, but Iola woke up and scored 22 unanswered points and went into the locker room with a 30-28 lead.

Eldorado gathered themselves, found a rhythm on offense and won a second half shootout to punch its ticket to the area round where they’ll take on the D’Hanis Cowboys (7-0).

Date, time and location are still to be determined.