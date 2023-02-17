SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Area round of Texas high school girls’ basketball is underway and the Eldorado Lady Eagles took on #2 New Home looking to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Starting off the game battling, Jessica Garcia is going to fight her way to the basket for the Eagle’s layup.

Logan Prater is on the move, she spots Robbi Martinez and she’ll sink that wide-open three in.

Martinez again, she’ll try for the shot, it’s rejected, but she gets her own rebound and puts it up and in for the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles fall in this one to end their season 63-33 against #2 New Home and finish the season 29-7 overall.