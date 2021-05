SAN ANGELO — Eldorado defeated Colorado City 4-1 in game one and 10-1 in game two to claim a 2A Region I Bi-District title at LVHS Baseball Field on Friday.



The Eagles overcame a deficit in game one scoring four runs in the sixth inning, while jumping out to an early lead in game two.

Eldorado will face the winner of DeLeon and Hawley in the next round.