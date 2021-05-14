HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado forces game three, falls to Hawley in area round

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eldorado entered Friday needing two wins against Hawley in the Class 2A Region I Area Round to keep its season alive.

The Eagles defeated the Bearcats in game two 7-6 thanks to a walk-off single from Mike Adame in the bottom of the eighth. However, Eldorado couldn’t keep the momentum in game three, falling 8-5 to end its season.

