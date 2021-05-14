HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado forces game three, falls to Hawley in area round

ABILENE -- Austin Williams struck out nine and Wall opened its 3A Area Round series against Holliday with a 2-1 victory at Hardin Simmons University on Friday.

Kannon Brooks scored the Hawks two runs with a double in the bottom of the third.

The two teams face off in game two at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardin Simmons, game three is 30 minutes later if necessary.