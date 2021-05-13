SAN ANGELO– The Eldorado Eagles took on the Hawley Bearcats in game one of the 2A region 1 area round of playoffs.
The Bearcats scored four runs in the first inning which gave them run support when The Eagels started to bring in runs in the third inning. The Eagle’s comeback attempt proved to not be enough. Hawley would end up overcoming Eldorado in a 7-5 victory.
Game two will take place Friday, May 14 first pitch is set for 5 P.M. at Donsky Field.
HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado Falls to Hawley in game one
