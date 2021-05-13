HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado Falls to Hawley in game one

(NEXSTAR) - The company struck by a ransom attack paid nearly $5 million in ransom funds in the form of cryptocurrency, according to Bloomberg.

Media outlets had reported Wednesday that Colonial Pipeline Co. would not pay ransom after a cyberattack by hackers locked up computer systems, but sources told Bloomberg the ransom was paid within hours of the attack. The hackers did not take control of the pipeline's operations, but Colonial shut it down to contain the damage.