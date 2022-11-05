SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles hosted the Sterling City Eagles in a district 5-2A battle, fighting for the third and fourth place position leading into the playoffs.

It was pretty quiet all first quarter, Eldorado held Sterling City to a field goal.

Second quarter, Sterling City up 3-0, Eldorado will get to the endzone first, Omar Barajas pitches it off to Nino Tambunga. He’ll turn on the gears on the outside, for an Eldorado touchdown.

Eldorado kicking it off, Jonny Monreal picks it up, has some great defenders in front of him, and runs it into the Eldorado territory before being brought down.

Almost right after, the ball is flung in the air after a pass break up, Tristan Himes able to come down with it.

Eldorado unable to respond after halftime as Sterling City kicks it into high gear. Eldorado falls in this one 24-6 against Sterling City as they clench that third place spot in district.

Sterling City will play Miles in the Bi-District round, those details have not been confirmed yet. Eldorado, finishing fourth in district, will take on #7 Albany, class 2A Division two, in the Bi-District round with those details released at a later date.