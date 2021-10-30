MENARD– Eldorado bounced back and took down Menard 48-6 in a District 14-2A Div. II matchup at Findlay Field.
The Eagles (7-1 overall, 3-1 in 14-2A Div. II) took over sole possession of second place with the victory, while the Yellowjackets (2-7, 1-3) stayed in fifth place.
Eldorado wraps up its season against Junction at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Menard goes on the road to face Rocksprings at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado bounces back, rolls over Menard
