SAN ANGELO, TX — For just the second time in program history, and first since 2013, the TLCA Eagles are headed to the playoffs thanks to their 34-27 victory over Ballinger on Friday night.

TLCA would fight back and forth all night with the Bearcats, and get a touchdown with 30 seconds left to clinch their birth to the playoffs.

The Eagles move to 2-2 in District 2-3A Division II play and travel to Early on November 4th.