SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday night saw some double header boys and girls District 7-2A competition as the Water Valley Wildcats hosted the Sterling City Eagles and Lady Eagles.

The Lady Wildcats started things by defeating Sterling City 44-36, but the boy’s side of things would be different.

Water Valley would struggle offensively in the first quarter as the Eagles took a decent lead. Sterling City would go on to defeat Water Valley 67-46 to close out the night.