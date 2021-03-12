SAN ANGELO — Seven large schools from across West Texas competed in the 62nd annual San Angelo Relays at San Angelo Stadium on Friday.
Central took home first place in the girl’s final team rankings with a score of 149 total points, Abilene followed in second place with 119 points, while Abilene Wylie came in third place with 111 points.
Abilene and Central were dominant in the boy’s standings, the Eagles winning the meet with a final score of 190 points, while the Bobcats posted a score of 168.50 for second place. Abilene Cooper took third place.
For full results: http://spato.us/results/hs2021/sarelays/
HIGHLIGHTS: Day two of the San Angelo Relays
