HIGHLIGHTS: Day one of San Angelo Relays

SAN ANGELO -- Central started off District 2-6A play with a 4-1 victory over No. 20 Odessa High at Donsky Field on Tuesday.

James Placke got the start for the Bobcats, allowing three hits and one run over five and two-thirds innings while striking out four and walking one.

Kyson Snelson led the Central bats going three-for-four with three hits and three runs.

The Bobcats will compete in the First Bank Classic in Lubbock starting on Thursday.