HIGHLIGHTS: Day one of San Angelo Relays

SAN ANGELO — Seven small schools from across West Texas competed in the 62nd annual San Angelo Relays at San Angelo Stadium on Thursday.

Wall took home first place in the girl’s final team rankings with a score of 152 total points, Sonora followed in second place with 108.66 points, while Big Spring came in third place with 107 points.

Big Spring was dominant in the boy’s final rankings, posting a score of 190 total points. Lake View finished in second place with 106 points, while Crane took third place with a score of 89.

For full results: http://spato.us/results/hs2021/sarelays/

