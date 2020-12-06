HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars roll past Water Valley

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–Christoval Boys Basketball hosted Water Valley on Saturday and the Cougars won, 52-35.
The Cougars improve to 4-1 and will host Sterling City at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
