HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars defeat Irion County on the road

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Cougars defeated Irion County 56-37 on the road Friday. The Cougars are 5-1.

Irion County will host Eldorado at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15th. Christoval will play on the road at Ballinger on Saturday, December 12th, at 3:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Six-man guru Granger Huntress discusses Sterling City vs May
SAN ANGELO — Sixmanfootball.com founder and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football insider Granger Huntress discussed the…

• Central faces Eastlake in 11th straight playoff appearance
For an 11th straight season under head coach Brent Davis, Central is playing a bi-district playoff game. The Bobcats…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall blows past Colorado City
WALL — No. 9 Wall cruised past Colorado City 80-16 in a non-district contest on Tuesday.Kylie Philips scored a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overcomes slow start, beats Colorado City
WALL — The Wall boys basketball team defeated Colorado City 33-23 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday.The Hawks go on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado cruises past TLCA
ELDORADO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles picked up a 50-22 win over TLCA Tuesday night at Eldorado High School.TLCA will t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stomps Eldorado
ELDORADO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles picked up a 65-31 win over Eldorado Tuesday night at Eldorado High School.TLCA and E…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020