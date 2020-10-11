HIGHLIGHTS: Cornerstone sweeps San Antonio Atonement, improves to 2-0 in district

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Cornerstone Christian Volleyball team hosted San Antonio Atonement on Saturday for a district match. The Lady Lions won 3-0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-18).

Cornerstone improves to 4-1 and 2-0 in district play with the win. The Lady Lions will host Odessa Home School on Tuesday, October 13th at 5:00 p.m.

