HIGHLIGHTS: Cornerstone Christian dominates Living Rock-Bulverde, remains perfect in district

SAN ANGELO Texas — Cornerstone Christian dominated Living Rock Academy-Bulverde in straight sets (25-8, 25-15, 25-9) Tuesday evening at Cornerstone Christian High School.

With the win, the Lady Lions improve to 4-0 in TAPPS District 6-1A and are 7-1 overall.

More Stories for you

• District foes No. 2 Sterling City, No. 1 Westbrook set for Top 10 showdown

STERLING CITY — No. 2 Sterling City is one of six 1A Division I teams still undefeated through nine weeks. However,…

• Central picks up where it left off in Little Southwest Conference

SAN ANGELO — From 2015 to 2017, Central won 16 straight district games in the Little Southwest Conference. After a two…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Oct. 11 to October 18, 2020. Tune i…

• KLST Player of the Week: Central’s Brown ties school record in win over Abilene

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central’s senior quarterback Malachi Brown joined some special company after Friday’ 53-32 win o…

• Season Pass: October 18, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View outlasts Levelland in five sets

SAN ANGELO Texas — Lake View squeaked past Levelland in five sets (25-21, 19-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13) Saturday a…