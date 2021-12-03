HIGHLIGHTS: Comeback Cats take down Boswell in OT

SAN ANGELO– Central fought its way back to force overtime and defeated FW Boswell 81-74 in the quarterfinals of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.
Senior guard Branden Campbell scored a game-high 26 points, while senior forward Chase Fields added 19 points, and senior guard Joseph Rowe-Pearce scored 18 points for the Bobcats (7-1).
Central trailed by six entering the fourth quarter and a pair of free throws by Fields tied the game at 71 at the end of regulation. The Bobcats’ defense stepped up in overtime and held the Pioneers to three points.
Central faces El Paso Eastwood in the semifinals of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.
