HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma takes second meeting over Grape Creek in four sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Coahoma and Grape Creek met up for the second time this season, and the Bulldogettes beat the Lady Eagles in four sets (3-1).

Grape Creek (6-4) won the first meeting between the two programs on August 15th. The Lady Eagles won the first set on Saturday 25-13. Coahoma (6-1) won a close second set 25-23 to even the match at one set a piece.

The third set was also very close and the Lady Eagles had the chance to win it, leading 24-23. Julie Cox gave Coahoma a point to tie the set at 24, and the Bulldogettes scored the next two points to win the second set, 26-24.

The Bulldogettes jumped out to a quick lead in the fourth set, leading by 13 at one point. Grape Creek rallied to cut the lead to three (22-19), but Coahoma had three straight points to win the fourth set 25-19 and win the match, 3-1.

Grape Creek will be on the road at Sonora (7-2) on Tuesday, September 8th. Varsity will play at 6:00 p.m.

