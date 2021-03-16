HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval unable to shake slow start, falls to McCamey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 4-2 loss to Midland High in District 2-6A on Tuesday at Donsky Field.

The Bulldogs scored on a double by catcher Landry Walls and an error in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Midland High added another run in the top of the third, but Central started to chip away in the bottom of of the inning courtesy of two RBI double by Kayden Hameister.

Hameister, Gavin Delaurier and Ryan Ramon each recorded one hit to lead the Bobcats at the plate.

Starting pitcher James Placke took the loss for Central. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Nautas Weiershausen received the victory for Midland after surrendering two runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out three.

Central (2-2) and Midland High will meet again on Friday. First pitch from Midland is set for 6 p.m.