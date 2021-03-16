HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval unable to shake slow start, falls to McCamey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christoval surrendered five runs in the opening inning of Tuesday’s 13-2 loss to McCamey at San Angelo Say Field.
The Cougars struggled to contain the Badgers’ high-powered offense, surrendering 13 runs on 11 hits. McCamey got things started in the first inning when Damian Rodriguez singled to bring in the first run of the game.
Savastion Salinas started the game for Christoval on the mound and allowed 13 runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out four.
Christoval recorded four hits with Brendon Wilcox and Jake Pfeuffer each picking up two.
The Cougars (3-1) and McCamey will meet again on Friday in McCamey. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
