HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval rolls over Roscoe

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval picked up a statement win over Roscoe 93-17 in a non-district game Saturday afternoon.

Christoval (10-2) will travel to Klondike on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

