HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval outlasts No. 2 Veribest

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval defeated Class 1A’s No. 2 Veribest 31-22 Monday afternoon behind a game-high 13 points by senior guard Graci Jones.



Senior guard Allison Vaughn added 11 points for the Lady Cougars while junior guard Kennadi Wheeless led Veribest with 9 points.



Christoval will return to action on Dec. 28 at home against Wall. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.. Veribest will travel to Eldorado on Dec. 22 and play at 11 a.m.

