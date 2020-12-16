HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval hits big shots, escapes No. 25 Blackwell

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval nailed big shots down the stretch to beat No. 25 Blackwell 35-32 Tuesday night.



Senior guard Allison Vaugh and Darrian Kenney led their respective teams in scoring with a game-high 15 points. Senior guard Graci Jones added 14 points for the Lady Cougars.



Christoval will travel to Sweetwater on Dec. 16 at 6:15 p.m. while Blackwell will host Bronte on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

