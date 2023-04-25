SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars hosted the Eldorado Eagles in a classic district 5-2A showdown. A battle between two of the top three teams.

Eldorado would strike and get in on the action first. Mike Adame hit a fly ball to the very back wall on a bases-loaded, running in three Eagles, Jonnie Adame, Mario Arispe, and Brandon Barajas.

Ethan Elias also stacked on a run for the Eagles, hitting a line drive ball down the left field line, with Jason Covarrubiaz making the dash home from third.

The Cougars would let Eldorado get up to 6-0 before making any noise. Third inning, Cougars were up to bat, Kyle Loehman swung and hit a home run, out of the ballpark to get things started for Christoval.

It wouldn’t stop there. A six-run third inning. Loehman was up to bat again for the Cougs, hitting one down the field, with Jake Pfeuffer sliding in to score.

Chistoval takes this one, in comeback style, 11-6 over Eldorado. As their regular season closes out, both the Cougars and Eagles will now wait and see who they match up with in the first round of the playoffs.